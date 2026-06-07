IRCS pursues accountability for attacks on civilians, aid workers
June 7, 2026 - 18:31
The Iranian Red Crescent Society has documented extensive damage to civilian infrastructure during the recent war and submitted evidence of alleged violations of international humanitarian law to major international bodies, according to Razieh Alishvandi, Deputy for International and Humanitarian Law Affairs. In an exclusive interview with Tehran Times, she detailed international relief efforts, humanitarian diplomacy, and ongoing attempts to secure accountability for attacks on civilians and aid workers.
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