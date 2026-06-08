Iran pounds Israel's Nevatim and Tel Nof airbases

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) targets Israel's Nevatim and Tel Nof airbases in retaliation in response to the regime’s strikes on Iranian radar sites.

"The operation was carried out in response to the missile aggression of the child-killing Zionist regime against several radar sites in three locations across the country," the IRGC Aerospace division said in a statement, Press TV reported.

Israeli sources reported loud explosions across the occupied Palestinian territories on Monday coinciding with a new wave of Iranian missile launches, with one missile striking the Haifa area.

The IRGC strikes on Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel and Tel Nof Airbase near Tel Aviv came after the Zionist regime targeted western and central Iran on Monday morning and a petrochemical facility in the south.

Iranian media also reported explosions heard in Tehran, Isfahan, and Tabriz following the Israeli strikes.

Iran used a combination of Emad, Qadr F, and last-generation Kheibar Shekan missiles in its Monday strikes on Israeli-occupied territories.

Kheibar Shekan missiles reach speeds of around Mach 9 during their descent, making them difficult to intercept by costly defense systems such as the U.S.-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) or Israel's Arrow.

On Sunday night, the IRGC also fired ballistic missiles at Israel's Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel in response to the Zionist regime’s widespread crimes in southern Lebanon and bombardment of the Dahiyeh region of Beirut.