TEHRAN - The United States and Israel continued their unprovoked attacks on Iran on Saturday, marking the sixth week of their military aggression. The latest airstrikes targeted six petrochemical plants across the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, wounding several individuals but failing to halt Iran’s industrial and national resilience.

The assaults were concentrated in eastern and western Mahshahr city before noon, striking the Fajr 1, Fajr 2, Rejal, Abu Ali, Bandar Emam, and Amir Kabir plants with air-to-ground missiles.

Despite the attacks, the city’s authorities ensured the safety of all personnel. A statement from the Public Relations Department of Mahshahr’s Petrochemical Region confirmed that employees were evacuated and electricity temporarily cut off to protect the facilities. First responders, medical teams, and firefighters were deployed immediately, successfully containing the fires later in the day.

The US-Israeli aggression began on February 28, escalating into a blatant war against Iran, which included the assassination of high-ranking military commanders. This was carried out despite ongoing Tehran-Washington negotiations over Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces launched a series of precise missile and drone operations targeting US installations across West Asia and strategic sites in Israel.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reported on Saturday that it struck the Israeli military and industrial targets in the 94th wave of Operation “True Promise 4.”

According to the IRGC, the strikes, carried out in the early hours of Saturday, reached the south, center, and north of Israel, including Tel Aviv. Advanced ballistic missiles and heavy projectiles, such as Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan, and Emad missiles, alongside precision suicide drones, were deployed. The attacks overwhelmed Israel’s sophisticated multi-layered air defense systems.

Locations in Dimona, the Negev, Beersheba, and Ramat Gan were successfully hit, demonstrating Iran’s operational precision and strategic depth. The IRGC highlighted that these operations inspired widespread support among the nations of the region and strengthened the morale of believers across the Islamic world.

The statement also emphasized the role of regional allies: Yemeni forces targeted southern Israel with ballistic missiles, while Iraqi resistance groups carried out 19 missile-drone operations. The IRGC reaffirmed that retaliation for the blood of oppressed peoples in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and other Islamic lands will continue with intensified missile and drone operations.

The United States and Israel’s campaign of terror has met with Iran’s steadfast and calculated defense. Precision strikes against strategic Israeli targets and US bases have demonstrated Iran’s military capability and unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty.

