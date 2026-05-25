Shaneh Tarash revives traditional wooden comb craft to boost rural tourism

TEHRAN - A five-day workshop aimed at reviving the traditional craft of wooden comb making has been held in the village of Shaneh Tarash in northern Iran, local tourism officials said, as authorities seek to preserve indigenous handicrafts and strengthen community-based tourism.

The workshop, held from May 20 to May 24, was organized with the support of the Shaneh Tarash Sustainable Development Cooperative and the village council, according to the director general of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts in Mazandaran.

Officials said the initiative is part of broader efforts to revive a craft deeply tied to the village’s cultural identity and historical livelihood.

Shaneh Tarash, located in Tonekabon county of Mazandaran province, amid the forested landscapes of northern Iran near the Caspian Sea, has long been known for the production of hand-carved wooden combs. The village’s name reflects this heritage, as “Shaneh” means comb in Persian and “Tarash” refers to carving.

The provincial tourism official said the craft, once a major source of income for local residents, is now being reintroduced to younger generations through training programs and community participation.

According to officials, women and young people showed strong interest in the workshop, a development authorities described as encouraging for the future of the traditional industry and local employment opportunities.

“The active participation of women and youth could help revive this traditional art and create new sources of income in the region,” the official said.

Authorities also said the wooden comb could become one of the village’s signature handicraft products and a cultural souvenir for visitors, contributing to tourism growth and the local economy.

The workshop was held at the village’s handicrafts innovation center, where training and production activities are continuing with the backing of the local cooperative.

Officials said they are also pursuing national recognition of wooden comb making as part of Iran’s intangible cultural heritage, a step they believe could help promote the craft domestically and internationally.

In support of the initiative, village authorities said 5% of revenue generated from wooden comb sales will be allocated to projects aimed at preserving the village’s cultural heritage, restoring local identity, and supporting long-term sustainable development.

AM