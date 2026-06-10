Pezeshkian: US and Israel can only dream of Iran’s capitulation

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that Iran will never give in to threats and pressure amid the latest fighting between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other.

“The people of Iran will never surrender to any violation of their dignity, independence, or territorial integrity,” Pezeshkian said.

The president pointed to the “miscalculations” of the United States and Israel in the wake of a war they launched against Iran on February 28.

“Those who designed policies of pressure and destabilization against the country thought that the measures they had put in place would quickly break the will of the Iranian people. However, the effective and wise presence of the people in the public arena defeated all such calculations and showed that Iran’s social capital is the country’s greatest pillar of security and progress,” he said.

Pezeshkian said a state of neither war nor peace is not beneficial. However, he added: “War is certainly not in the country’s interest, but if anyone seeks to violate Iran’s dignity, territory, or sovereignty, we will not surrender or back down. They can only dream of such a thing… This is not something we will compromise on.”

An April 8 ceasefire halted the US-Israeli war, but diplomatic efforts aimed at permanently ending the conflict have so far failed due to what Iran calls Washington’s “excessive” demands.

Despite the truce, Iran and the United States and Israel have recently exchanged fire, with Tehran accusing both sides of violating the ceasefire. Officials say Iran remains open to talks but will respond with force to any act of aggression.

