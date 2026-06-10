Iran consults Turkey and Saudi Arabia on regional security 

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with his Turkish and Saudi counterparts to discuss the rapidly evolving regional situation following recent US military attacks on southern Iran, reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During calls on Tuesday night with Hakan Fidan and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Araghchi exchanged views on the latest developments after 'acts of military aggression' by the United States against targets in the country’s southern coastal regions.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as a clear violation of Iran’s national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the principles of international law. He stressed that Iran possesses an inherent right to self-defense under the United Nations Charter and said the actions taken by the Iranian Armed Forces constituted a legitimate response to foreign aggression.

The diplomatic consultations came hours after Iran launched a series of missile and drone strikes against US military positions in the region. Tehran said the operation was carried out in retaliation for American attacks on Iranian territory earlier in the day.

In a statement, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that the operation was conducted jointly by the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The headquarters said multiple US bases were targeted in a “powerful and coordinated response” to attacks by the “US terrorist army.”

Iranian military officials warned that any further attacks on the country would trigger broader and more severe retaliatory operations against designated targets across the region.

The escalation followed US strikes on several locations in southern Iran, including the islands and coastal areas of Qeshm, Jask, Sirik, and Bandar Abbas. Washington reportedly justified the attacks by citing the downing of a US helicopter over the Strait of

Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important energy transit routes.

From Tehran’s perspective, the confrontation marks a significant escalation in US military pressure against Iran and highlights growing security challenges in the Persian Gulf region. Iranian officials have repeatedly argued that foreign military intervention and the continued presence of US forces in the region are major sources of instability, while emphasizing that regional security should be ensured through cooperation among regional countries.

The consultations with Turkey and Saudi Arabia also reflect Tehran’s efforts to maintain diplomatic engagement with key regional powers amid heightened tensions, as concerns mount over the potential for a broader conflict that could affect regional stability, international shipping lanes, and global energy markets.

