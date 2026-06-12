Iran down Hong Kong in 2026 AVC Women's Volleyball Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Hong Kong in straight sets (25-14, 25-13, 25-18) at the 2026 AVC Women's Volleyball Cup on Friday.

Iran have lost to Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Vietnam and defeated Lebanon and Hong Kong and finished fourth in Pool B.

Team Melli will meet the fourth-place team of Pool A on Sunday for the seventh place.

The 2026 AVC Women’s Nations Cup, featuring the 12 best Asian women’s national teams, outside those competing in the Volleyball Nations League, started on June 8 at the Candon City Arena, an 8,000-seater in the northern Filipino city of Candon, and will finish on June 14.

Formerly known as the AVC Women’s Challenge Cup, the annual international tournament was rebranded last year and now holds its second edition as the AVC Women’s Nations Cup.

In addition to vying for a prestigious continental trophy, the participating teams will aim at gaining valuable FIVB Volleyball World Ranking points and potentially at securing entry to the VNL and other top-tier competitions.

The 12 teams in the 2026 AVC Women’s Nations Cup are divided into two single round-robin pools of six.

Hosts Philippines, Chinese Taipei, Australia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Korea are in Pool A.