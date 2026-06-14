Iran come seventh at AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup 2026

TEHRAN – Iran defeated the Philippines in straight sets (25-21, 25-12, 25-21) to come seventh at the AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup 2026.

South Korea, won the title after defeating Chinese Taipei 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-22), while Vietnam secured the bronze medal after beating Kazakhstan in straight sets (25-17, 25-12, 25-19).

The AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup 2026 brought together 12 teams from across the continent for nine days of competition at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur, Philippines, with Asia’s leading national teams competing for continental honors and valuable international experience.