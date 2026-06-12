Iran atop Islamic nations in microelectronics

TEHRAN – According to a recent report by the Web of Science that encompasses a twenty-year period, spanning from 2006 – 2025, Iran ranks first among Islamic countries in microelectronics technology.

Microelectronics serves as a key infrastructure in the advancement of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous systems, and smart medical devices; it is regarded as one of the most fundamental foundations of the global digital and technological transformation.

According to the report, Iran secures first place in all sub-branches except one, IRNA reported.

In integrated circuits, polymer-based components, emerging devices, microsystems, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), Iran secures first place with 3443, 1342, 4855, and 14512 documents, respectively. Saudi Arabia ranks second with 2062, 1105, 2724, and 10423 documents, and Malaysia is placed third with 2038, 731, 2149, and 7966 documents, respectively.

In superconductor devices, Iran, with 3616 documents, ranks first, followed by Malaysia (1202 documents) and Egypt (1109 documents).

In semiconductor devices, Saudi Arabia (2671 documents) is placed first. Iran (1809 documents), and Pakistan (1406 documents) rank second and third.

Iran ranks third among Islamic countries for scientific publications

According to the recent ranking published by SCImago 2025, Iran, with 77,197 scientific articles, ranks third among Islamic nations.

The country ranked 18th globally. Compared to 75,990 works in 2024, the country has published 1,207 more articles in 2025, indicating a 1.6 percent increase; however, Iran’s ranking has dropped one spot compared to 2024.

Turkey (with 99,588 articles) and Saudi Arabia (with 79,919 articles) are placed first and second in the region, 13th and 16th in the world.

The country ranked 17th in the world and second in the region in 2024. Turkey and Saudi Arabia ranked first and third, respectively, back then.

A review of Scopus data from 2014 to 2022 shows that Iran has always been the first among the countries in the region in terms of the number of publications and has been able to maintain this position.

In 2017, Iran ranked 17th in this index and maintained this rank until 2019. In 2020, Iran’s rank increased by two places to 15, but in the last two years, this rank was lost, and in 2022 it returned to 17.

This is the third consecutive year that the country’s ranking for scientific publications has experienced a downward trend, falling from 15 in 2023, to 17 in 2024, and 18 in 2025.

According to the seventh national development plan (2023-2027), Iran is planning to elevate the country’s ranking for scientific productions to 12 by 2027, which seems to be difficult, considering the current situation.

Shahin Akhoundzadeh, an official with the health ministry, said due to sanctions, economic restrictions, and the limitations on publishing papers by Iranian scholars, particularly during the last three years, Iran’s ranking in scientific productions has lowered from 15 in 2023 to 17 in 2024.

The country’s advancement in science production requires compensating for the regression in research and technology through providing funds, facilitating research, and promoting meritocracy, which will reduce young elites’ migration, as well, the health ministry’s website quoted Akhoundzadeh as saying.

In 2025, China, with 1,352,563 articles, ranks first in the world, experiencing a 9.6 percent increase. The US (with 749,969 articles) is placed second; the number of published articles has dropped by 0.5 percent compared to 2024, though.

India (with 381524 articles), England (with 260,524 works), and Germany (with 209,302 articles) ranked third to fifth.

MT/MG