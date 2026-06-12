UNICEF provides Iran with pentavalent vaccines

TEHRAN – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MoHME), and the MoHME designated private-sector partner, has delivered a shipment of pentavalent vaccines to ensure the continuity of routine immunization services for children across the country.

The Pentavalent vaccine protects children against five serious diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib). As a cornerstone of Iran’s routine immunization programme, the vaccine plays a vital role in protecting children’s health and reducing preventable illness and death.

The consignment included 290,000 doses of vaccines procured as part of ongoing efforts to maintain a reliable supply of essential vaccines despite challenges like sanctions which affecting global procurement and supply chains, UNICEF website announced in a press release on June 11.

Building on this achievement, UNICEF will continue supporting the procurement and importation process, with an additional 2.3 million doses of Pentavalent vaccine expected to arrive in the coming months.

UNICEF has long partnered with national authorities to support vaccine supply and strengthen immunization services in Iran, helping ensure that every child has access to life-saving protection.

In 2025, UNICEF procured large consignments of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), rabies, pentavalent, and rotavirus vaccines to immunize children against life-threatening diseases.

The vaccines were procured at the request of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MoHME).

Over 1 million doses of rotavirus vaccine were delivered on August 21 and 23, with earlier supplies in May. This vaccine protects children from severe diarrhea, a major cause of child illness.

On August 23, 2025, 15,000 doses of rabies vaccine arrived, with another 74,400 expected by the end of September. Rabies is a deadly disease spread through the bite of infected animals.

More than 255,000 doses of the pentavalent vaccine also arrived on August 23. This single shot protects babies against five dangerous diseases, including diphtheria, Hib, whooping cough, hepatitis B, and tetanus. It’s usually given to babies in their first year, as part of their regular vaccination schedule.

On August 3, 2025, a shipment of 465,000 doses of the Pentavalent vaccine landed in the country.

These deliveries, following the 12-day conflict in June, highlight UNICEF’s close cooperation with the Iranian government and global partners like the GAVI Alliance. Together, they aim to ensure every child in Iran has access to life-saving vaccines, even in times of crisis.

On July 30, 2025, the latest batch of PCV, including 200,250 vials, arrived in Iran. This followed an earlier shipment in April that included PCV and the Rotavirus vaccine.

These efforts were made possible with support from the GAVI Alliance, a global organization that helps improve access to vaccines in low- and middle-income countries.

The health ministry started distributing domestically made pentavalent vaccines across the country in May 2025, according to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“The main objective is to provide and improve timely access to vaccines to fully cover the country’s immunization program; the Food and Drug Administration will manage and monitor the supply and distribution process around the clock,” IRNA quoted Mehdi Pir-salehi as saying.

The pentavalent vaccine was integrated into the national vaccination programme in November 2014. According to the national vaccination program, each child must receive the pentavalent vaccine 3 times at 2-month intervals. The first is usually at the end of the second month of life.

MT/MG