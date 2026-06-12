Pezeshkian: Iranian nation united in defense amid pressure and threats

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that the Iranian people have foiled the plans of the country’s adversaries through nightly gatherings following the joint US-Israeli war that began on February 28.

Since the conflict began, Iranians from all walks of life across the country have staged rallies to denounce the aggression and express support for the Islamic Republic and armed forces.

“In recent events, for more than 100 nights, the people of Iran have remained present in defense of their country and the Revolution. They have thwarted the enemy’s plans, and many of the enemy’s calculations and strategies have failed thanks to this solidarity and steadfastness,” Pezeshkian said at a meeting of the General Assembly of Iran’s Academy of Medical Sciences in Tehran.

He added that the Iranian people, despite all pressures and threats, will continue to defend the country’s independence, dignity, and territorial integrity.

Pezeshkian said the assassination of Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as military commanders and scientists, was aimed at hindering the country’s progress and development.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior Iranian officials, were martyred on the first day of the US-Israeli aggression on February 28.

In response to the aggression, the Iranian armed forces launched 100 waves of retaliatory strikes against Israel and US bases in the Persian Gulf region.

Iran’s strong military response prompted US President Donald Trump to accept a ceasefire on April 8. Tehran and Washington are expected to finalize a memorandum of understanding to pave the way for a permanent end to the war. Iran says US contradictions remain the main obstacle.