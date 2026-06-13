Iran to attend IOAA 2026

TEHRAN – Five Iranian students will participate in the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2026, which is scheduled to take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, from September 25 to October 5.

The team comprises Mohammad-Hossein Hosseini, Sarina Elmpour, Hirbod Foazi, Hossein Masoumi, and Arshia Mirshamsi-Kakhaki, who will represent Iran in IOAA 2026, ISNA reported.

IOAA is an annual competition in astronomy and astrophysics for high school students worldwide to strengthen ties between different nations and promote the exchange of knowledge.

The main goal of the IOAA is to promote the growing interest in astronomy and related STEM subjects, especially through the general education of young people, and to enhance the development of international contacts among different countries in promoting astronomy and astrophysics in schools.

It is expected that, through events like the IOAA, brighter high-school students will be eager to study astronomy at the university level to become the next generation of astronomy and astrophysics professionals.

The IOAA is one of the twelve International Science Olympiads. Established in 2006 by five nations—Iran, Thailand, Indonesia, China, and Poland—the IOAA was created with a shared vision: to inspire the next generation of astronomers, astrophysicists, and space enthusiasts, while fostering international friendship through scientific collaboration.

The inaugural IOAA took place in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2007, marking the beginning of what has become a deeply valued annual tradition. That first edition brought together students from 21 countries and culminated in the formal adoption of the IOAA Statutes by the International Board, who also elected the first leadership of the organization.

Over nearly two decades, IOAA has grown steadily in size, diversity, and prestige. This year, IOAA is expect to host hundreds of participants representing more than 70 countries. The competition continues to strengthen international cooperation in science education and remains a catalyst for inspiring young minds to reach for the stars—both literally and figuratively.

The IOAA competition consists of three components: theory, data analysis, and observation.

The theory problems assess the students’ ability to solve complex problems in astrophysics and cosmology.

The data analysis section focuses on processing and interpreting real astronomical data.

The observation section tests the skill of identifying celestial objects using observational instruments.

The remarkable achievements of Iranian students in IOAA are the result of their dedication, the support of their families, the tireless efforts of their coaches, and the solidarity of the country’s scientific community.

The Iranian students grabbed five gold medals at the 18th IOAA, marking the country’s second consecutive world championship.

The event was held from August 11 to 21, 2025, in Mumbai, India, attracting over 300 high school students from 64 countries.

The 17th IOAA was held from August 17 to 27, 2024, in Vassouras, state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Over 250 students from 57 countries participated in the event; Iranian students won five gold medals, ranked first globally.

In 2023, Iranian students grabbed three gold medals and two silver medals, ranking third in the 16th IOAA.

The Islamic Republic dispatched a five-member student team to the event, which was held in Silesia, Poland, over a 10-day period starting on August 10.

Iran ranked first in the world in the 15th IOAA 2022 held at Kutaisi in Georgia from August 14 to 22.

The Iranian team won first place in the tournament by winning 9 gold medals and 1 silver medal. 250 students from 45 countries participated in this competition.

In IOAA 2021, the Iranian delegation won 2 gold medals, 5 silver medals, 2 bronze medals, and an honorary diploma at the competition, held in Colombia on November 14-21.

Participants in scientific Olympiads up 40% year/year

The number of students participating in Olympiad competitions has increased from 87,000 in the past Iranian year 1403 (March 2024- March 2025) to 121,000 this year, indicating an increase of 40 percent, the head of Young Scholars Club has said.

This year, the number of students has been the highest over the past ten years, ISNA quoted Reza Hosseini as saying.

The provinces of Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, and Mazandaran had the largest number of participants. The highest number of students in relation to student population belonged to the provinces of North Khorasan (with 24 percent), Mazandaran, South Khorasan, and Kordestan, respectively.

The number of participants in Markazi, Kerman, and Ardabil provinces experienced an increase of 232, 119, and 109 percent, respectively, Hosseini noted.

Boys accounted for 52 percent of participants, and girls accounted for 48 percent, the official added.

According to Hosseini, Iran ranks eighth worldwide in international Olympiads as the country stood respectively third, seventh, and eighth in mathematics, computer, and physics Olympiads last year.

Many countries, such as China and the U.S., as well as the world’s big technological companies, are directly in touch with the club to attract Iranian Olympiad winners, he added.

He went on to say that the country allocates specific facilities to these gifted students. The gold winners can major in their specialized fields in Iranian universities without participating in the university entrance exam.

Students who have grabbed gold at the International Biology Olympiad can study medical sciences, and those who won gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad or International Physics Olympiad can major in technical and engineering fields.

The club aims to improve the country’s ranking in international Olympiads, Hosseini stressed.

MT/MG