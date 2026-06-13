Minab, the hub of mango production in Iran

Workers at a mango processing plant in the southern city of Minab, Hormozgan Province, are processing mangoes, which are widely cultivated across the province.

Hormozgan is considered the largest mango producer in the country. With about 1,800 hectares of mango orchards, Minab is the hub for mango production and processing, so that around 20,000 tons of mangoes are harvested from its orchards annually.



Photo: IRNA / Razieh Poudat