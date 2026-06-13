Judiciary chief: We have absolutely no trust in the Americans

TEHRAN - Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has highlighted Iran’s distrust of the United States as Iran marks the first anniversary of the 12-Day War, which began on June 13 last year with unprovoked Israeli air raids.

Mohseni-Ejei wrote on social media on Saturday that the “amazing national unity” in Islamic Iran has left the world “astonished and bewildered.”

“This solid cohesion and unity has brought extra deterrence to our country,” he said. “We must protect this national solidarity and not allow ill-wishers to infiltrate the united ranks of the Iranian nation.”

“Let everyone know: we have absolutely no trust in the Americans. This distrust stems from historical facts and events,” he said.

The Judiciary chief noted that during the 12-Day War, all components of Iran’s Armed Forces shone under the command of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

On June 13, Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran by assassinating several high-ranking Iranian figures, including commanders and nuclear scientists, and civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across Israel as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.