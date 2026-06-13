Iran’s victory will echo worldwide, senior military commander says

TEHRAN– The commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, said on Saturday that the world would soon witness the victory of Iran and the triumph of the resistance front over 'aggressor forces.'

In a message marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the former commander of the headquarters, Abdollahi paid tribute to the late military leader’s legacy and contributions to Iran’s defense strategy.

Rashid was martyred in a terrorist attack carried out by Israel at the outset of the 12-day conflict imposed on Iran in June 2025.

Commemorating his predecessor, Abdollahi described Rashid as one of the principal architects of Iran’s modern defense doctrine, emphasizing that his vision and strategic approach continue to guide the country’s military establishment.

While acknowledging the loss of the senior commander as a significant blow, Abdollahi said the incident ultimately demonstrated the resilience, deterrent capability, and national strength of the Islamic Republic.

He credited Rashid with possessing a comprehensive understanding of evolving hybrid threats and with playing a pivotal role in safeguarding Iran’s long-term security through a combination of strategic patience, military preparedness, and the enhancement of offensive and deterrent capabilities.

According to Abdollahi, the assassination itself underscored Rashid’s importance in advancing Iran’s defense objectives. He accused Israel of attacking with the support of the United States, describing it as evidence of the late commander’s influential position within Iran’s military structure.

The commander further stated that the Iranian people would continue to follow the path of the country’s martyrs and stand firmly alongside the Armed Forces under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei in confronting external threats.

Concluding his message, Abdollahi expressed confidence that Iran’s achievements would soon become evident on the global stage.

“By God’s grace, the world will soon hear the echo of Iran’s victory and witness the triumph of resistance over aggressor and terrorist enemies,” he said.

