Greek expert Thanassis Sarantos to lead theater workshop in Tehran

TEHRAN– The International Theater Office of the Sooreh Performing Arts Center is set to host a specialized workshop titled "Theater, War, and Sacred Defense," featuring prominent Greek director and actor Thanassis Sarantos.

Based on the classic tragedy of Antigone, the workshop will explore modern approaches to documentary and innovative theater. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 21, at Sooreh Studio No. 2 in Tehran, according to a press release by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

The initiative aims to discover and nurture young talent. Organizers have noted that exceptional ideas or innovative projects in the field of documentary theater emerged during the session may receive official support for future production.

Due to the specialized nature of the program, participation is limited to 20 individuals. Applicants are required to submit their resumes via the official website (www.artfest.ir) by Wednesday, June 17, for the selection process.

Upon completion of the course, which is being organized by the International Theater Office, participants will be awarded official certificates of attendance.

Thanassis Sarantos, a distinguished professor of dramatic arts from Greece, will lead the session, bridging the gap between classical Greek tragedy and the contemporary themes of the Sacred Defense.

Thanassis Sarantos is a prominent Greek actor, director, and educator. An alumnus of the Carolos Koun Drama Theater School and the New York Film Academy, Sarantos has earned international acclaim for his innovative stagings, including his award-winning production of “Oedipus Tyrannus,” which received the prestigious Karolos Koun Award in 2024.

He is the founder of the Ithikon Akmeotaton theater company and has collaborated with legendary figures like Robert Wilson. Sarantos is particularly noted for his "theatrical pact" with audiences, often utilizing documentary techniques and live musical improvisation to re-examine timeless works such as “Antigone” and the stories of Alexandros Papadiamantis, making them deeply relevant to modern social and political contexts.

SAB/