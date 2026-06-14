Pezeshkian: All political groups must adhere to Leader’s decisions

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the importance of national unity and cohesion, saying all political groups and currents must abide by decisions made within the country's legal framework and in accordance with the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Speaking at a meeting with senior media executives, Pezeshkian described preserving national unity as Iran’s foremost priority under current circumstances and warned that efforts to create internal divisions pose the greatest threat to the country.

The president said successfully navigating current challenges requires cooperation among all branches of governance, strengthening social capital, and avoiding political polarization. He identified improving living standards, supporting domestic production and industry, combating corruption, expanding ties with neighboring countries, enhancing national resilience, and supporting the Armed Forces as key government priorities.

Addressing foreign policy and ongoing negotiations, Pezeshkian emphasized the government's full commitment to decisions of the Supreme National Security Council and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. He said strategic national decisions must be made through established legal mechanisms and that all political factions should consider themselves bound by those decisions.

The president added that the administration remains committed to safeguarding national interests and sovereignty while pursuing economic relief, regional engagement, and sustainable development.