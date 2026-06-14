Iran to replace air defense assets damaged during conflict, senior commander says

TEHRAN – Iran will rapidly replace air defense assets damaged during the recent conflict, according to Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Joint Headquarters and the Iranian Army Air Defense Force.

Speaking about post-ceasefire readiness measures, Elhami said Iran's integrated air defense architecture is based entirely on indigenous capabilities, encompassing weapon systems, command-and-control (C2) networks, communications infrastructure, intelligence assets, and operational concepts developed domestically.

He stated that the country's air defense capabilities have been built through indigenous research and development efforts and sustained cooperation between the armed forces, defense industries, and national scientific institutions. While acknowledging the existence of operational challenges, Elhami said ongoing modernization programs are aimed at addressing capability requirements and enhancing force readiness.

The commander noted that current efforts are focused on both upgrading air defense systems to counter evolving threat environments and reconstituting capabilities affected during the "Third Imposed War." He added that damaged equipment and systems would be replaced in the shortest possible timeframe.

According to Elhami, reliance on domestically designed and manufactured systems provides the Air Defense Force with the ability to independently modernize, upgrade, and scale production in response to operational requirements. He said indigenous production has reduced dependence on external suppliers and increased the force's flexibility in adapting to emerging threats.

Elhami also highlighted the role of Iran's knowledge-based enterprises and research institutions in supporting defense innovation, stating that cooperation with the country's scientific sector remains a key component of efforts to enhance air defense capabilities and expand production capacity.

