Iran-US reach MoU to end war across all fronts

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced by Tehran and Washington on Monday morning will end war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

In a statement released on Monday night, the SNSC secretariat said that the Islamic Republic, under the guidance of its martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the directives of the current Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the unwavering support of the Iranian people, and the tireless efforts of the armed forces, has completed a period of difficult and intensive negotiations.

“Based on the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, the text of the memorandum of understanding regarding the end-of-war negotiations (Islamabad talks) between Iran and the United States was finalized on the evening of June 15,” the statement read.

“Under the agreements reached, the war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, are ended immediately and permanently. Furthermore, the naval blockade against Iran is terminated immediately and completely.”

The SNSC secretariat added that the MoU will be officially signed on Friday, June 19.

Talks toward a final agreement will be postponed until after the other side has implemented its commitments under the memorandum, the secretariat said.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the development on his Truth Social platform, authorizing the lifting of the blockade.

The signing ceremony is set to take place in Switzerland.