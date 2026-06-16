Tourism minister says Western perceptions of Iran are often inaccurate

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, has criticized what he described as inaccurate and exaggerated portrayals of Iran in Western media, arguing that many Europeans have a distorted understanding of the country’s realities.

Speaking in an interview with the Spanish newspaper LA RAZÓN during his visit to Spain, Salehi-Amiri said there is a significant gap between international perceptions of Iran and the realities experienced by its people. The minister was in Toledo to participate in the 126th session of the Executive Council of UN Tourism, where he promoted what he called “cultural diplomacy against Iranophobia.”

“In the Western mindset, in Europe, there exists an unreal and inaccurate image of what Iran’s reality is,” Salehi-Amiri said. “Take the issue of women, for example: how much inaccurate information and how many unrealistic narratives exist about women in Iran.”

The minister invited foreign visitors to travel to Iran and engage directly with its people rather than relying solely on media reports. He encouraged international observers to visit universities, markets and public spaces and speak with women, young people and ordinary citizens to gain a firsthand understanding of the country.

“We do not want to deny certain realities that exist, just as Spain and all of Europe also face challenges,” he said. “Do you know of any member state of the United Nations that has no challenges?”

Salehi-Amiri emphasized that Iran is a dynamic society undergoing continuous change and development. He noted that more than half of Iran’s population is young, describing the country’s youth as a driving force behind social transformation and progress.

The minister also criticized what he sees as a double standard in international coverage of Iran. According to Salehi-Amiri, developments in Iran are often amplified and scrutinized more intensely than events in other countries.

“The realities of Iran are presented to the world in an exaggerated way, while the realities of other countries are concealed,” he said. “When it comes to reporting on Iran, there is an attempt to greatly exaggerate what happens there.”

He added that issues affecting other nations frequently receive less attention from international media and public opinion.

Beyond political and social issues, the interview also touched on sports. Asked about the prospects of Iran’s national football team at the current FIFA World Cup, Salehi-Amiri expressed optimism.

“Football analysts in Iran believe that we will qualify for the next round,” he said.

The minister also revealed a surprising preference among many young Iranians, noting that a considerable number would like Spain to win the tournament.

“Many of our young people would like Spain to become world champions at this year’s World Cup,” Salehi-Amiri said.

His remarks came as Iran continues efforts to strengthen cultural and tourism ties with international partners and promote a broader understanding of the country.

AM