BERLIN - After Israel’s last bloody attack on the Shiite-inhabited Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Sunday, with three killed and 16 injured, an Iranian answer was due. But U.S. President Donald Trump, with renewed vigor of the octogenarian, strengthened by congratulatory messages to his birthday on the very same Sunday, begged Iran not to respond as announced. And the Islamic Republic graciously agreed.

That’s the problem here: Trump needs a ceasefire, because the military of both countries, the Zionist entity too, does not have sufficient air defense ammunition nor inherent ability to launch a successful ground attack against Iran. Iranian missile technology, including added cyber warfare abilities, is so advanced that the principal inferiority of Usrael’s air defense systems has become obvious for the whole world to see. All credible Western analysts agree here.

USrael’s next big problem is their proven lack of trustworthiness. The main Western analysts agree on this, too.

Both protagonists face an election; however, the situation in Israel is much tougher for Netanyahu than for Trump in the U.S. The worst-case scenario is that Trump may face impeachment if the midterm election makes him lose the majority in Congress – House and Senate – but Netanyahu might end up in prison for no less than four cases of criminal conduct. That nobody even ponders the idea that he could spend time behind bars for genocide is a strong lesson to all observers ready to swallow it.

This is the crossroads where this murderous duo is to wave goodbye: Trump needs a peaceful solution, but Netanyahu may ponder a nuclear option against Iran. His Armageddon clique of crazies correctly assumes that a ceasefire now and continued losses of support from the American population may kill their Great Israel dreams altogether. The problem with such a hyper-aggressive concept is not that it most likely requires nuclear weapons for realization, as 90 million Arabs appear not much inclined to readily bow down to Zionist rule willingly. The problem is that a “final solution” in a huge catastrophe is a central part of this murderous ideology, to which Netanyahu, his family and friends adhere faithfully. There is an inborn readiness to accept mass killing on a scale that, in modern history, has been exemplified only by the United States in the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

U.S.-Iran deal excludes missiles, support for resistance groups

The Iranian media reported that the memorandum of understanding includes a permanent cease-fire in Lebanon, the release of all frozen Iranian assets, and a plan for the reconstruction of Iran, worth approximately $300 billion, presented by the U.S. and mediators.

And that is anathema to a vast majority of the Zionist population, with its proven tolerance for genocide. Additional facts or viewpoints coming to light little by little do not muster support for the memorandum of understanding among Zionists.

At present, the world faces a historical window plus an opportunity perception for those belligerent forces in USrael, who conclude that the “Hezbollah problem” will end with the overthrow of the Islamic Republic. This, plus the inherent readiness to break agreements in both countries, even going against all rules of negotiations, powers which killed basically peaceful Ismail Haniya and Hassan Nasrallah; the latter had just submitted a profound and complete peace plan to Beirut and Washington, three days before his assassination: prospects for peace with these two countries are not well founded in their past, nor in their inherent need for further conquests: U.S. bankruptcy.

The uninterrupted wave of Zionist violations of laws and rules in the West Bank has stirred unrest even in European countries, including Germany. Colonialist settler gangs, set up by the Zionist entity, attack native Palestinians on orders and encouragement from terrorist-minded ministers in the Zionist regime’s cabinet. There is zero plan to dismantle the devils.

Israel does not accept the validity of the actual MOU due to its own aggressive policies. That is the basic idea of the majority of its population.

But even if all is fine from now on, the bitter question will remain for every single day ever after: for how long? Where and what are the guarantees?

1. Western countries have never kept their word with Iran, by far not in Obama’s JCPOA, not under Trump, who even took up arms.

2. Israel has stopped being accessible for the same reason they had organized their nuclear armament in the sixties, on the dead body of heroic John F. Kennedy.

These two issues must be solved before trust can find a foothold.