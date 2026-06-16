TEHRAN - The nearly four-month-old war initiated by the United States and Israel against Iran has drastically exposed the limits of America’s military might and the futility of its long-standing regime-change doctrine. When joint American and Israeli airstrikes commenced on February 28, the core of the strategy relied on a rapid, top-down collapse.

The opening salvo succeeded in assassinating Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, alongside several high-ranking commanders in Tehran. President Donald Trump immediately capitalized on the strikes, indicating that the operation aimed at regime change and calling on the Iranian populace to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

However, the subsequent months have proved that Washington severely miscalculated the institutional depth of the Iranian state and the fierce independence of its population. Far from crumbling under leadership decapitation, Iran’s political and military institutions moved in perfect sync, launching a devastatingly effective strategy of horizontal escalation. By absorbing the initial strikes and responding with a torrent of precision ballistic missiles and thousands of drones against regional US bases and Israeli targets, Tehran fundamentally shifted the economic and military cost of the war onto its aggressors.

Throughout the conflict, Trump repeatedly claimed to the American public that allied forces had successfully dismantled Iran’s defensive infrastructure. Yet, assessments from independent media and US defense officials tell a completely different story. While allied strikes caused severe localized damage, US media outlets eventually acknowledged that the vast majority of Iran’s strategic military assets remained entirely intact. Meanwhile, Iran dealt severe blows to American military installations across West Asia, rendering highly sophisticated satellite, radar, and air defense frameworks inoperable.

The primary geopolitical leverage shifted when Iran asserted control over the global economy's vital choke point: the Strait of Hormuz. By enforcing a restrictive maritime blockade, Tehran triggered a massive global fuel crisis. The resulting economic shockwaves hit the United States directly, driving up domestic inflation and sending energy prices soaring. With a mounting wartime bill worth tens of thousands of dollars and the Pentagon requesting hundreds of billions more, the domestic political survival of the Trump administration ahead of crucial congressional elections was directly endangered.

Faced with an unsustainable war of attrition, Trump was forced into a diplomatic retreat. On Monday, the United States and Iran reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). It is set to be formally signed in Geneva.

The terms of this MoU represent an extraordinary validation of Iran's battlefield resilience. Under the agreement, the United States has agreed to conditions that Trump had previously dismissed out of hand. These concessions include the immediate recognition of Iran's sovereign rights, the total lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, and the full release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian financial assets. Furthermore, the framework for upcoming permanent peace talks protects Iran’s core national security parameters. Discussions over the next two months will guarantee Iran’s nuclear rights and its absolute sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, while completely excluding Iran’s indigenous ballistic missile program from the diplomatic agenda.

This drastic shift in Washington’s stance forced a rhetorical about-face from the us president. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump flatly contradicted his administration's initial wartime declarations.

"You talk about regime change. I never cared about regime change. It was never a part," Trump asserted to the press. "I don’t believe in regime change. And I’ve watched regime changes for years. They never work. It has to just happen naturally."

To justify this retreat to domestic voters and craft a fabricated sense of victory, Trump claimed that Iran now possesses a "rational leadership," insidiously suggesting that the officials assassinated in the initial February 28 strikes were the sole impediments to peace.

The assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei—whose formal state funeral was delayed due to active wartime security concerns—completely failed to achieve the fragmentation the West anticipated. Instead of fostering an internal uprising, the foreign aggression unified the country’s state apparatus and fueled deep nationalist and religious resolve. Across Iranian cities, citizens have held sustained, nightly gatherings to denounce US bullying and demonstrate solidarity with the Islamic Republic's defensive stance.

Ultimately, the Geneva MoU proves that Iran’s dual strategy of military defiance on the battlefield and unyielding principles in the diplomatic arena forced the world's primary superpower to abandon its aggressive designs. By maintaining its military capabilities intact, securing its sovereign rights, and forcing the US to renounce the language of regime change, Tehran has emerged from the conflict as an unassailable regional power.

In short, this historic agreement shows that the United States has suffered a crushing strategic defeat at the hands of Iran. Now, Trump is actively trying to alter reality by spinning an upside-down narrative to gloss over his massive failure. Despite launching the war with the explicit goal of enforcing regime change and crushing Iran's sovereignty, his administration was completely humbled by Iran’s military resilience and tactical superiority. Unable to break Iran's resolve or sustain the devastating economic and domestic political fallout of the conflict, Trump has been forced to halt his military aggression, lift the naval blockade, and fully surrender to Tehran's terms—all while desperately pretending that this retreat was his intended plan all along.

