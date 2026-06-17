Uruguayan ambassador presents national team jersey to Iran FM in World Cup diplomatic gesture

TEHRAN – In a symbolic gesture coinciding with the excitement of the World Cup, Uruguay's Ambassador to Tehran, Beraldo Roque Nicola Flaniguen, presented a Uruguayan national football team jersey to Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, during a meeting with foreign ambassadors on Tuesday.

The presentation took place on the sidelines of a broader gathering between Araghchi and foreign ambassadors and diplomatic representatives resident in Tehran. Araghchi shared details of the encounter on social media, describing the jersey presentation as a "symbolic gesture" in tune with the vibrant atmosphere of the football World Cup. He emphasized the need to expand cooperation between Iran and Latin American countries.

The foreign minister also highlighted the role of sports diplomacy in strengthening ties between nations, stating that the World Cup can serve as a symbol of friendship among peoples and cultural bonds that transcend politics.

