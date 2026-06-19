Crisis Management Organization, OCHA discuss ways to boost co-op

TEHRAN – The Crisis Management Organization of Iran and the Regional Office for West and Central Africa at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) have discussed ways to boost cooperation between the two organizations.

Hossein Sajedinia, the head of the Crisis Management Organization, and Charles Bernimolin, an official with OCHA, met in Tehran on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Iran, Christine Weigand, IRIB reported.

During the meeting, the officials emphasized the importance of enhancing national and regional capacities to boost urban search and rescue efforts, develop specialized training, empower operational forces, and utilize the UN capacities to strengthen preparedness for response in disasters.

Highlighting Iran’s valuable capabilities in crisis preparedness, management, and response, Bernimolin said the country’s experiences can be valuable and applicable to many countries in the region and the world.

“The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is prepared to use the capacity of Iranian instructors and specialists to transfer these experiences and technical knowledge to other countries,” he noted.

OCHA supports expanding joint training programs, holding specialized courses, and benefiting from Iran’s capabilities in training, preparedness, and response to crises. These collaborations can play an effective role in enhancing regional and international crisis management capacities, Bernimolin added.

For her part, Weigand underscored the capacities and achievements of Iran in the field of crisis management. She announced the UN's readiness to develop joint efforts, share knowledge and specialized experiences, utilize international capacities, and implement joint programs in the field of disaster risk reduction and enhancing the resilience of societies.

The Iranian official, for his part, underlined Iran’s high capacity in managing crises, saying that Iran is willing to share its valuable and successful experiences in crisis management with other countries.

In terms of social resilience, Iranians have proved to be the best examples in the region, and even the world. Experience has shown that solidarity, public participation, and the country’s social capacities constitute the key strength in managing difficult situations, he said.

“We aim to make Iran one of the leading regional centers and hubs for international training in crisis management, disaster risk reduction, search and rescue, and crisis response.

The country’s Crisis Management Organization welcomes fostering international interactions, holding joint training courses, exchanging knowledge and experiences, developing cooperation within the framework of international standards, including International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG), and implementing joint programs to enhance regional capacities,” the official further noted.

Establishing a joint working group, as well as holding joint training courses and assessments related to INSARAG, were among other issues discussed and reviewed.

MT/MG