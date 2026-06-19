Iran presents its priority project list to Islamic Development Bank

TEHRAN- The Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and Head of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran, as the alternate member of the Board of Executive Directors of the Islamic Development Bank, met and held talks with Mohammed Al-Jasser, the President of the Islamic Development Bank.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, this meeting was held on the sidelines of the 51st Annual Meeting of the Board of Executive Directors of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Mehdi Heydari, Head of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran in this meeting, while once again congratulating Mr. Al-Jasser on his election and appointment as President of the Islamic Development Bank, emphasized the continued support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Bank and declared his country's expectations from the Islamic Development Bank to maintain and enhance interactions with Iran as a major shareholder.

Appreciating the Islamic Development Bank for its cooperation in financing the country's projects, he pointed to the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Bank and its economic capacities for implementing various projects, and added that removing existing obstacles and challenges for advancing and increasing financial cooperation between the two sides is on the agenda as one of the main programs of the Investment Organization.

Heydari announced: A specific plan has been initiated to resolve financial issues between the two sides. Currently, part of the commitments has been fulfilled, and other commitments will be implemented within a short period of time.

He emphasized: In order to accelerate processes, it is necessary, within the framework of coordinated joint action, while fulfilling existing commitments, to also define a joint program for financing the introduced and finalized projects of our country.

In this meeting, a list of priority projects was presented to the President of the Islamic Development Bank, and the issue of capacity building and training, as well as holding bilateral or multilateral workshops focused on the Islamic Development Bank, was also emphasized.

Mohammed Al-Jasser, while welcoming the presence of the Iranian delegation at the meeting, emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the major shareholders and reliable partners of the Islamic Development Bank, and in the new circumstances that have emerged, suitable capacity and opportunity will be provided for further cooperation.

He added: The role and position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region is important, and the implementation of development projects in this country will not only help its economy but will also boost the regional economy and further progress of neighboring countries.

The President of the Islamic Development Bank, referring to the issues, requests, and proposals raised, expressed hope that we will soon witness the further expansion of cooperation between the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The 51st Annual Meeting of the Board of Executive Directors of the Islamic Development Bank, under the slogan "Regional Convergence for Sustainable Prosperity," was held from June 16 to 19, 2026 in Baku.

MA