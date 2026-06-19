66 endangered handicraft disciplines revived over five years, official says

TEHRAN - Iran has revived 66 handicraft disciplines that were at risk of disappearing over the past five years through support measures aimed at preserving traditional knowledge and skills, a senior handicrafts official said.

Behrouz Nedayi, acting head of the Handicrafts Department at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said in an interview with IRNA news agency that the disciplines had been restored to active production between 2021 and 2025.

The revived crafts had faced decline due to a shrinking number of practitioners and other challenges that threatened their survival, Nedayi said.

Among the traditional crafts revived in 2025 were Giveh-making in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, traditional blacksmithing in North Khorasan, plaited mat weaving in Sistan-Baluchestan, traditional Turkmen footwear production in Golestan, Orosi window-making in Lorestan, and traditional dyeing techniques in Hamedan.

Nedayi said the ministry identifies endangered or forgotten handicraft disciplines each year from June through the end of the calendar year and then implements restoration programs during the following year.

He said preserving endangered crafts requires long-term support rather than short-term interventions.

Income challenges, difficulties in securing raw materials, declining motivation among artisans, and reduced interest among younger generations have contributed to the decline of some handicraft disciplines, he said.

More than 623,000 artisans are currently active in Iran's handicrafts sector, Nedayi said. Of that total, 508,000 are women and 115,000 are men.

He added that 299 handicraft disciplines, representing about 80% of commonly practiced crafts in the country, hold official licenses.

Textile-based crafts account for the largest number of practitioners, with about 158,000 artisans, followed by woodcrafts and wickerwork with approximately 144,000 and 142,000 practitioners respectively, according to the official.

AM