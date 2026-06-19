Rare leather Quran donated to Zanjan museum unveiled

TEHRAN - A rare handcrafted copy of the Quran made of leather and donated to the Mehraneh Museum in Zanjan was unveiled on Thursday in the presence of Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage Ali Darabi, IRNA reported.

The Quran was created by Zanjan artist Soheila Bahrami and donated to the museum as part of its cultural collection.

Bahrami said the project marked the first time that Quranic marquetry had been transferred onto brass sheets and then mounted on leather.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, she said the pages were made from high-quality natural leather produced to order with a very thin thickness.

"The thinness of the leather not only helped reduce the book's weight but also significantly decreased its overall thickness," Bahrami said.

She said all stages of production were completed by hand and documented through photographs and videos.

Bahrami added that every page had been decorated and hand-painted with traditional illumination motifs. She said waterproof and scratch-resistant colors were used throughout the work.

According to the artist, the borders around the verses, as well as the names of surahs, sections and parts of the Quran, were finished with silver inlay work. Each page was also coated with a thin layer of semi-polyester to help preserve the artwork.

AM