Leader: US president used all available leverage out of desperation to reach MoU

TEHRAN - The latest message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has received strong backing from Iranian political and military officials, underscoring national unity following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States.

In his message on Thursday, the Leader said Iranian officials had made extensive efforts to reach the MoU based on compassion and goodwill. He stated that US President Donald Trump had been eager to reach the agreement out of desperation.

“The passionate and loyal Iranian nation, as you have been informed, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and America,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He added, “In the course of reaching this stage, officials, out of compassion and goodwill, made many efforts, and it was the US president who, out of desperation, used various leverage points for this purpose.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said he had initially held a different view but authorized the MoU based on commitments made by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who, as head of the Supreme National Security Council, vowed on behalf of himself and other members to safeguard the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front.

The Leader said President Pezeshkian also stated that he would not accept any excessive US demands.

“From this moment, we — meaning you, the proud nation, and this humble servant — will await the fulfillment of the stated conditions. But it is obvious that the in-person negotiations that will take place in the future will not mean accepting the enemy’s view,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The MoU, signed remotely by Pezeshkian and Trump, calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts, the removal of the US naval blockade within 30 days, the restoration of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a reconstruction plan worth at least $300 billion, and the lifting of US sanctions.

Under the agreement, the two sides have entered a 60-day negotiation period aimed at reaching a comprehensive final agreement.

The MoU followed the US-Israeli aggression that began on February 28. An April 8 ceasefire paused the hostilities. Iran’s strong military response to Israel and US bases in the Persian Gulf region left Trump with no option but to agree to the ceasefire.

Iranian officials have vowed to fully implement the Leader’s guidelines.

In a statement issued Thursday night, President Pezeshkian described the Leader’s message as a clear and decisive roadmap defining the responsibilities of all state institutions in safeguarding Iran’s national interests and dignity.

Pezeshkian expressed deep gratitude for the Leader’s guidance and unwavering support.

He emphasized that the message plays a central role in setting the framework for talks and clarifying the duties of all relevant bodies.

He highlighted the Leader’s support for the efforts of Iranian officials and negotiation teams working to secure the interests of the Iranian nation, describing it a major source of encouragement for continuing this strategic path.

The president stressed that all executive and decision-making bodies of the Islamic Republic consider themselves fully committed to following the Leader’s directives.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Iranian officials will treat the directives of Ayatollah Khamenei as the guiding principle in upcoming negotiations. He stressed that negotiators will not allow the US and Israel to undermine the rights of the Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance.

In his statement, Qalibaf said the MoU is not the end of the road, but the beginning of a difficult and complex struggle to fully secure Iran’s legitimate rights from a “covenant-breaking” adversary.

The Supreme National Security Council issued a statement on Friday assuring the Leader and the Iranian nation that it will strictly implement Ayatollah Khamenei’s directives in safeguarding the rights of the Iranian people and the Resistance Front, honoring the blood of martyrs, and advancing future talks based on Iran’s national interests and welfare.

The council added that it “will not rest until the full rights of the Iranian people are secured and the pure and sacred blood of our martyrs is avenged.”

It also said that, with full distrust of the “treacherous and covenant-breaking enemy,” and with close monitoring of negotiations and implementation of agreements, any violation by the US side will be met with reciprocal measures according to a predetermined plan.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also hailed the Leader’s message, saying it strengthens national unity and increases hope among the people and fighters in preserving Iran’s achievements.

The IRGC said the Iranian people and fighters expect the political arena to complement the battlefield in safeguarding national rights.

It stated that the aggressors have been defeated on the battlefield and forced to retreat and seek negotiations.



The IRGC further warned that if the adversary resorts to excessive demands or violates Iran’s rights, its forces — more powerful than ever across all domains of warfare — stand ready to deliver a decisive and historic response.

Similar messages were issued by other senior Iranian political and military officials.



The unified response from Iran’s political and military institutions highlights the central role of the Leader’s message as the guiding framework for national policy following the signing of the MoU with the United States. While the agreement opens a structured path toward negotiations and de-escalation, Iranian officials have consistently emphasized that its implementation must be firmly anchored in Iran’s sovereign rights, mutual commitments, and strategic balance.

At the same time, the strong alignment around the Leader’s directive underscores the cohesion of Iran’s decision-making structure as the country enters a new phase of diplomacy, combining engagement with firm deterrence and a clear insistence on reciprocity and national dignity.

