Iran is actively seeking to achieve peace on all fronts, including Gaza, deputy FM says

TEHRAN — In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, outlined Tehran's position on upcoming negotiations, the implementation of a recent memorandum of understanding, and broader regional stability, issuing a clear warning to Washington while expressing readiness for conditional progress.

The Deputy Foreign Minister confirmed that Iran is preparing for a significant round of negotiations, emphasizing that the current MoU explicitly requires the immediate implementation of five key clauses. He stressed that these provisions are non-negotiable and must be enacted without delay.

In a direct message to the United States, the Iranian official called on Washington to uphold its commitments under the memorandum and to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from undermining any efforts toward dialogue and regional stability. He cautioned that any obstruction by Israel could derail the fragile diplomatic process.

While affirming Iran's willingness to move forward step by step, Khatibzadeh made it clear that progress depends on the other side demonstrating a matching level of seriousness and commitment. "We are prepared to advance gradually, provided the other party shows the same resolve," he stated.

The official acknowledged the crucial diplomatic roles played by Qatar and Pakistan in facilitating the memorandum. He described their contributions as "central" to bridging gaps and ensuring the agreement was reached.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Deputy Foreign Minister, emphasized that Iran is actively seeking to achieve peace on all fronts, including Gaza. He noted that Lebanon was specifically included in the memorandum due to its direct and inseparable link to the ongoing war, underlining that no lasting solution is possible without addressing all theaters of conflict.

Reiterating Iran's foreign policy stance, the Deputy Foreign Minister stated that Tehran does not seek regional hegemony. He stressed that Iran shares common interests with all countries in the region and is committed to cooperative and mutually beneficial relations.

Addressing maritime security, the official announced that Iran will provide navigation services in the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Oman and in full compliance with international law. He acknowledged Iran's legal rights in the strait but confirmed that no fees will be imposed during an initial 60-day period.

Looking ahead, the Deputy Foreign Minister revealed that a new mechanism for managing the strait will be adopted after the 60-day period expires. He added that a special initiative will be proposed to regional states to ensure sustainable and cooperative maritime governance.

Khatibzadeh stressed that any future agreement must include the unconditional release of all frozen Iranian assets, describing this as a fundamental prerequisite for any lasting understanding.

In his closing remarks, the Deputy Foreign Minister asserted that there can be no peace or stability in Lebanon—or the broader region—without an end to occupation and Israel's full compliance with international law and its obligations under the memorandum of understanding.