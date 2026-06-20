Knowledge-based company develops nano kit for early detection of gastric cancer

TEHRAN – An Iranian knowledge-based company has managed to develop a nano diagnostic kit for early detection of antigens associated with helicobacter pylori, which is the most frequent cause of chronic gastritis, duodenal ulcer, and stomach cancer.

Helicobacter pylori is a gram-negative bacterium that infects more than half of the world’s population. The global prevalence of the infection is estimated to be 44 percent. It is regarded as a significant risk factor for chronic gastric conditions and certain gastrointestinal cancers, yet the infection is preventable if detected early, IRNA reported.

Titled ‘Helicobacter Pylori Antigen Rapid Test’, the kit is developed based on Lateral Flow Assay technology that enables rapid, easy, low-cost diagnosis of infection in healthcare centers, laboratories, and even at home; the new method is highly accurate and non-invasive.

The achievement will reduce dependence on imported products, enhance the screening system, improve patient access to diagnostic services, and lower healthcare system costs.

According to the health ministry, cancers are the leading causes of premature mortality in the country.

Cancers account for more than 55 thousand deaths annually. Some 34 thousand deaths out of 122 thousand premature deaths (under 70 years of age) and 11 thousand deaths out of 85 thousand very premature deaths (under 50 years of age) are caused by various cancers.

The first 10 most common cancers in Iran are breast, prostate, colon, stomach, lung, bladder, thyroid, uterus, brain, and spine cancers. The most common cancers of Iranian women include breast, colon, thyroid, stomach, uterine, leukemia, ovary, brain and spine, lungs, and esophagus.

Early detection through screening will increase the chance of successful treatment and improve the life expectancy of the patients.