Iran showcases culture and handicrafts in Mexico City

TEHRAN – Iran's pavilion at the Chapultepec village cultural exhibition in Mexico City has drown large numbers of visitors, media representatives and cultural figures, showcasing the country's handicrafts, cultural heritage, traditional arts and cuisine, organizers said on Saturday.

The exhibition, which brings together dozens of countries, runs through June 21 and serves as a platform for cultural exchange and public engagement.

From the opening hours of the event, visitors gathered at the Iranian pavilion to learn about the country's history, culture and civilization. Attendees sought information on traditional arts, handwoven carpets, cultural heritage sites and tourism attractions, Miras-e Aria reported.

Iranian handicrafts and traditional artworks were among the main attractions at the pavilion. Handwoven carpets and examples of traditional craftsmanship drew sustained attention from visitors, many of whom spent time examining the details of the exhibits.

Journalists, photographers and cultural content creators also visited the pavilion and documented the displays, which were presented as examples of Iran's historical and cultural heritage.

The pavilion also served as a venue for cultural dialogue between visitors and representatives of Iran. According to organizers, many Mexican visitors expressed interest in learning more about Iranian culture, art and daily life.

Traditional Iranian foods were another feature of the exhibition. Products including Sholeh-Zard, a saffron rice dessert, Sambouseh pastries, saffron and Khakshir drinks, cardamom beverages and traditional fruit snacks were offered to visitors.

Organizers said all available food products sold out before the end of the exhibition's first day, reflecting strong interest in Iranian cuisine among attendees.

The Iranian embassy in Mexico also continued a cultural initiative highlighting the children of Minab, who were martyred by US airstrikes on Feb. 28, 2026. Badges featuring the design of the "Minab backpack" were worn by pavilion staff and attracted the attention of visitors, providing an opportunity to introduce the initiative and its objectives.

The Chapultepec exhibition is scheduled to continue until June 21. Organizers said three specialized workshops will be held on the sidelines of the event, focusing on Iranian history and civilization, traditional Iranian music and the country's cultural heritage.

AM