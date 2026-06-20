Malileh Kari of Zanjan: a legacy of Persian silver filigree

TEHRAN – Malileh Kari, the traditional Persian art of silver filigree, is one of Iran’s most distinguished handicrafts and a defining symbol of the northwestern city of Zanjan. Renowned for its delicate craftsmanship and intricate designs, the art has earned the city international recognition and helped secure its place on the global map of traditional arts.

The history of filigree work in Iran dates back to the Achaemenid era (550–330 BC), when goldsmiths and silversmiths devoted considerable skill to the creation of ornamental vessels and decorative objects. Metalworking flourished through the Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanian periods, while documented evidence shows that filigree production in Zanjan has existed since at least the 16th century.

Malileh Kari involves shaping precious metals, primarily silver and occasionally gold, into extremely fine wires. These wires are carefully twisted, bent and soldered together to form intricate geometric and floral motifs. Unlike conventional jewelry making, filigree relies on lace-like networks of metal strands that create patterns resembling delicate embroidery or woven fabric.

Among the most common motifs used by Zanjan’s artisans are stylized leaves, flower buds, arabesques, paisley designs, spirals and other decorative elements inspired by traditional Persian art. The exceptional precision and originality of these patterns have made Zanjan’s filigree products highly sought after both in Iran and abroad.

Many historic filigree works have been lost over time because the gold and silver used in their production were often melted down and reused. As a result, relatively few examples from earlier periods have survived. Artifacts dating to the Qajar era, including trays, hookah components, cup holders and jewelry, remain preserved in museums, private collections and cultural institutions.

The city’s longstanding reputation culminated in 2019 when the World Crafts Council designated Zanjan as the “World City of Filigree.” The recognition highlighted the city’s role as a leading center for the production, preservation and development of the craft.

Today, thousands of artisans work in filigree workshops across Zanjan. The traditional master-apprentice system remains central to the transmission of skills, ensuring that new generations continue to learn the demanding craft. Production ranges from jewelry such as rings, necklaces and earrings to decorative vessels, vases and ornamental artworks.

As global interest in traditional craftsmanship grows, Zanjan’s filigree artists continue to showcase their work at international exhibitions and cultural festivals, helping introduce Persian artistic heritage to wider audiences while sustaining one of Iran’s most enduring handicraft traditions.

AM