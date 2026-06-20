Combined rail transit from Iraq to Afghanistan begins from Kermanshah railway station

TEHRAN- The Director General of the Arak and Kermanshah Railway Region said: In an important step in the development of international transport corridors and increasing the railway's share in regional transit, the first combined rail transit shipment from Iraq to Afghanistan was operationalized through the western axis of the country and Kermanshah freight station.

Ahmad Torki said on Saturday in an interview with IRNA: This shipment, which after entering from the western borders of the country and undergoing logistics processes at Kermanshah freight station, has been transferred to the railway network, will be transported through the country's rail lines towards the eastern borders and the final destination of Afghanistan.

According to him, this event is considered a turning point in activating the neglected capacities of the western axis and developing international rail transit.

The Director General of the Arak and Kermanshah Railway Region further stated: The realization of this international transportation is the result of continuous follow-ups, specialized planning, and extensive coordination between Kermanshah Railway with cargo owners, transport companies, customs, and other relevant bodies.

Torki emphasized: This action has been carried out in line with the macro policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway to attract transit cargo and develop combined transport, and will pave the way for increasing the volume of commercial exchanges through the country's rail route.

Kermanshah province has a total of more than 371 kilometers of common border with Iraq, and along this border there are two official border crossings and 5 active border markets, and annually nearly three billion dollars of goods are exported from these borders to other countries.

A large part of the export of goods from Iran to Iraq is carried out through the borders of Kermanshah province. The Kermanshah - Malayer railway route was put into operation in 2018 and this province was connected to the country's rail transport network. The connection of this network to Iraq through the Khosravi border in Qasr-e-Shirin county is under implementation.

MA