IRGC Navy official: Strength remains the only real guarantee against adversaries

TEHRAN- A senior official of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has stated that national strength remains the only reliable guarantee in dealing with adversaries, arguing that power—not goodwill—compels opponents to alter their policies.

Rear Admiral Mahmoud Akbarzadeh, Deputy Political Chief of the IRGC Navy, said Iran's adversaries are seeking to weaken the resolve of the Iranian people through media propaganda and efforts to create strategic miscalculations. However, he argued that historical experience has shown the Iranian nation to be resilient in the face of external pressure.

Referring to US and Israeli policies toward Iran, Akbarzadeh stated that adversaries retreat only when confronted with strength.

"The enemy backs down when it sees your power, not because it feels sympathy for you," he said.

The senior IRGC official also pointed to regional initiatives such as the Abraham Accords and the "Greater Middle East Project," arguing that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been the main obstacle to the realization of such plans. According to Akbarzadeh, this has been a key factor behind the continued hostility of the United States and Israel toward Iran.

Commenting on recent regional developments and upcoming negotiations, he stressed that power remains the ultimate safeguard in any diplomatic agreement.

"The real guarantee behind any agreement is strength," he said.

Looking ahead, Akbarzadeh said Iran is entering ‘a new phase in the evolution of the Islamic Revolution.’ He added that, following the consolidation of recent achievements, significant reforms in the areas of economic management and governance would be necessary.