ECI launches ECO Nameh to foster cultural connectivity across member states

TEHRAN- The Economic Cooperation Organization Cultural Institute (ECI) has announced the launch of ECO Nameh, a monthly cultural and artistic periodical dedicated to strengthening intellectual, artistic, and social bonds among the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Published in Persian, ECO Nameh serves as a strategic platform for the promotion and preservation of the region's vast tangible and intangible cultural heritage. By fostering dialogue and mutual understanding, the publication aims to facilitate a deeper cultural exchange among the diverse populations of the ECO bloc. To date, eight issues have been released, with the digital edition made accessible via the ECI’s official portal.

Each edition offers a comprehensive exploration of the region's civilizational tapestry, featuring in-depth coverage of literature, music, traditional handicrafts, and cultural tourism. A cornerstone of the magazine is its dedicated country-specific section, which highlights the unique cultural identity and heritage of a selected ECO member state. This focus is further emphasized by the magazine’s cover art, which is curated to reflect the aesthetic and cultural hallmarks of the featured nation.

Beyond its artistic focus, ECO Nameh provides an institutional record of the ECI’s regional initiatives. The publication documents the institute's programs, achievements, and the outcomes of various conferences, festivals, and exhibitions organized within the framework of ECO cultural cooperation. To ensure regional synchronization, each issue concludes with a curated calendar of upcoming cultural events across member states.

This initiative reflects the ECI’s conviction that mutual respect for civilizational diversity and enhanced cultural interconnectedness are essential precursors to sustainable development and lasting peace. By engaging scholars, artists, and researchers, ECO Nameh aspires to serve as a bridge between the hearts and minds of the peoples of the ECO region, contributing to a future of shared prosperity and enduring friendship.

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