US-Iran agreement could advance Palestinian cause, Al-Barghouti says

TEHRAN– Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, has said the recent agreement between Iran and the United States could positively influence the Palestinian cause by easing regional tensions and creating conditions more conducive to addressing Palestinian concerns.

In an interview with Arabi21, Barghouti stressed that Palestinian factions remain united on the need to fully implement the first phase of the Gaza agreement before moving forward with subsequent stages. He described the consensus among Palestinian groups as a critical factor in sustaining diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire and alleviating humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip.

Barghouti accused Israel of obstructing the implementation of the agreement and called on international mediators to intensify efforts to ensure compliance with existing commitments.

Commenting on the recent US-Iran agreement, Barghouti argued that efforts to halt the broader regional conflict reflect the failure of the military objectives publicly pursued by the United States and Israel. He said the emerging diplomatic process could help reshape regional dynamics in a manner that benefits the Palestinian cause.

Barghouti further maintained that reduced regional tensions could hinder initiatives that, in his view, were designed to marginalize the Palestinian issue and reinforce Israel’s strategic dominance in the region. He expressed hope that ongoing diplomatic developments would create new opportunities for advancing Palestinian rights and securing a just and lasting resolution to the conflict.

