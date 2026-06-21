The International League of Peoples' Struggle (ILPS) has hailed the recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States as a monumental victory for the Axis of Resistance, signaling a decisive shift in the balance of power against imperialism.

In a statement released on Saturday, the ILPS lauded the steadfastness of the Iranian and Lebanese people for compelling the US to end its war of aggression. The agreement, which includes the lifting of all sanctions on Iran, a $300 billion reconstruction fund, and a commitment to respect Lebanon's sovereignty, is viewed as a triumph for all nations fighting for independence.

"The war of attrition proved too costly for US imperialism, with depleting military stockpiles and soaring global commodity prices igniting popular anger worldwide," the ILPS stated, emphasizing that the defeat has exposed the vulnerabilities of the US-Zionist alliance. The League highlighted how Iran's military strikes destabilized the Gulf Cooperation Council, forcing members to reconsider normalization with the Zionist entity, while Hezbollah inflicted severe losses on occupation forces in South Lebanon, shattering aspirations for a "Greater Israel".

Despite the victory, the ILPS has issued a stern call for vigilance. Citing ongoing Zionist aggression against Lebanon and delays in US-Iran talks, the League warned of likely violations of the MoU. "US imperialism is in sharpening contradiction with the Zionist entity," the statement noted, pointing to tensions at the G7, as the US sought to end the war to salvage profits while the entity grows more aggressive in its "death throes".

The ILPS has called on its member organizations to mobilize masses worldwide, expose US imperialism and Zionist fascism as the primary cause of global ills, and consolidate ranks towards the ultimate goal of toppling imperialism and all reactionary forces.