Public donations to Welfare Organization rise by 500% during 40-day war

TEHRAN – Donations by benefactors to the Welfare Organization during the 40-day US-Israeli war against the country increased by over 500 percent, amounting to 17.5 trillion rials (about 11 million dollars), Javad Hosseini, the head of the Organization, has said.

“Contrary to expectation, the conflict not only did not drop charitable donations, but led to a surge in social support,” IRIB quoted Hosseini as saying.

The official made the remarks on Saturday at a meeting with benefactors who support people with disabilities.

Compared to the Iranian year 1403 (2024-2025), donations this year recorded a 518-percent rise, Hosseini added.

He went on to say that the expansion of a charity foundation for individuals with disabilities is on the agenda; the Welfare Organization aims to establish branches of the charity foundation for people with disabilities in 31 provinces of the country.

Services during war

Since the beginning of the war on February 28, the Welfare Organization has been providing numerous services to its beneficiaries across the country with the help of benefactors.

Till April, the benefactors donated two trillion rials (almost 1.45 million dollars) to the Welfare Organization; “thanks to their contributions, 140,000 packages of basic food have been so far distributed among the beneficiaries,” IRNA quoted Hosseini, as saying.

“Currently, 5,200 centers affiliated with the Welfare Organization are operating across the country, providing round-the-clock services to some 200,000 beneficiaries including street children, the elderly, people with mental illnesses, disabled people, and kids,” the official said.

In the beginning days of the war, 18 centers had to be relocated, and 22,000 individuals were united with their families. Some 10,000 centers are providing daily remote rehabilitation services, and community-based rehabilitation (CBR) groups are strengthened to support people in each neighbourhood.

They provided 60,000 rehabilitation services in person. The groups empowered 40,000 families through boosting their resilience.

Rebuilding damaged houses, evacuating and providing emergency shelters, supporting the treatment of 12,000 individuals, and distributing 60,000 items of clothing are among other measures carried out, Hosseini added.

Referring to psychological services, the official said 95,000 people have benefited from free psychological supports, out of which 6,000 were individuals affected by war impacts.

More than 10,000 teams provided emergency social services, conduction 3,000 missions since the war outbreak.

The official went on to say that the Organization has updated 70 guidelines for its centers, and has produced 46,0000 educational contents nationwide for different groups such as children, the elderly, disabled people, pregnant women, and ordinary people.

With the beginning of the war, the Welfare Organization organized a network of some 20,000 of volunteers to help provide a wide range of services, particularly medical and welfare services, to people affected by the US-Israeli aggression.

The network includes ordinary people, medical specialists, psychologists, and social workers.

The Welfare Organization has held several meetings with the volunteers in different provinces of the country to plan and coordinate their activities, and derive maximum benefits from their high capacity.

The result has been great, and the volunteers provide services to different strata of society.

MT/MG