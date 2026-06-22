Iran attends Asian green tourism meeting in Baku

TEHRAN - Iran has taken part in a specialized green tourism meeting of Asian countries in Baku, where it plans to present its achievements and capacities in sustainable tourism.

The participation follows the signing of a cooperation memorandum on the development of green tourism and support for the construction and upgrading of sustainable tourism facilities, according to the Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei, Iran’s deputy minister for tourism at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran, along with representatives of domestic tourism development bodies and private-sector partners, the report said.

Mohammad Jahanshahi, secretary of Iran’s national committee for nature tourism and green tourism and facilitator of the agreement, said the memorandum aims to establish mechanisms for expanding green tourism through support for the construction, renovation and modernization of tourism infrastructure based on sustainability principles, resource efficiency and environmental protection.

He said the agreement also includes educational and promotional programs targeting tourism facilities across Iran, including roadside tourism complexes, with more than 3,200 small and large units expected to be involved.

Jahanshahi said the green tourism framework focuses on indicators including energy efficiency, water consumption management, use of renewable energy, waste management, wastewater recycling, indoor and outdoor environmental quality, sustainable materials and integrated facility management.

He said private-sector tourism associations will work with technical consultants to implement these standards, while internal tourism development authorities will supervise and support implementation.

The memorandum also includes national projects such as a solar energy initiative for tourism facilities and the second edition of Iran’s “green hotel award” program, he added.

Jahanshahi said that after finalizing the agreement process, he will represent Iran at the green tourism meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)), hosted in Baku on 22-23 June.

Green tourism, also known as sustainable tourism or eco-tourism, refers to responsible travel that minimizes negative impacts on the environment, culture, and local communities while promoting conservation and sustainable development. It encourages tourists to make environmentally friendly choices, such as reducing waste, conserving water and energy, using sustainable transportation, and supporting local businesses.

The main goal of green tourism is to protect natural and cultural heritage for future generations while allowing visitors to enjoy authentic travel experiences. It often involves visiting natural areas, staying in eco-friendly accommodations, respecting local traditions, and participating in activities that contribute to environmental conservation. As concerns about climate change and environmental degradation grow, green tourism has become an important approach for making the tourism industry more sustainable and ensuring that travel remains beneficial for both people and the planet.

AM