Genetic tests underway on remains found in Ilkhanid royal cemetery

TEHRAN - Iranian archaeologists have begun genetic analysis of human remains uncovered in newly excavated Ilkhanid-era royal tombs near the UNESCO-listed Dome of Soltaniyeh in northwestern Iran, as researchers seek to identify members of the ruling dynasty buried at the site, officials said.

The latest archaeological season at the historic Soltaniyeh complex in Zanjan province uncovered two burial chambers within the Ilkhanid royal cemetery adjacent to the Mausoleum of Oljaytu, one of Iran’s most significant medieval monuments.

According to Hamed Zeyfar, deputy director of the archaeological excavations at the Soltaniyeh royal tombs, the newly discovered chambers contained numerous human remains that preliminary evidence suggests belonged to members of a single royal family.

Excavations are continuing as archaeologists investigate the relationship between the newly identified tombs and other sections of the royal cemetery, Zeyfar told the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).

He said bone samples had been collected for genetic testing, which could provide information about the family relationships and ancestry of those buried at the site.

“Modern technologies make it possible to reconstruct part of the kinship and genetic origins of the individuals buried in these tombs, even after seven centuries,” Zeyfar said.

While laboratory studies are ongoing, archaeological evidence has already confirmed that the tombs date to the Ilkhanid period, which ruled much of Iran during the 13th and 14th centuries.

Researchers said pottery recovered from the burial layers has provided the initial basis for dating the tombs. Additional scientific analyses, including radiocarbon dating, are planned to establish a more precise chronology.

Archaeologists said one of the most significant findings was the disturbed condition of the burials. The remains of both adults and children were discovered with their original burial arrangements disrupted and skeletal elements scattered throughout the tombs.

According to Zeyfar, evidence of historical looting was found throughout the burial chambers. He said even the stone flooring of the tombs had been removed, indicating that looters dismantled the structures while searching for valuable objects.

Researchers believe the royal burials originally contained funerary objects, jewelry, metal vessels and ritual items, a conclusion supported by evidence from previous excavations at Soltaniyeh that documented metal artifacts in some graves.

Zeyfar said much of the looting likely occurred after the collapse of the Ilkhanid dynasty, possibly during the Timurid period. Historical sources also refer to damage inflicted on parts of the Soltaniyeh complex in later centuries, he said.

He added that alterations made to parts of the archaeological site during the Qajar period also resulted in the destruction of some historic structures.

Despite the loss of burial goods, archaeologists said the remaining evidence continues to offer valuable information about the Ilkhanid royal family.

Researchers said every bone fragment, soil layer and architectural feature could contribute to reconstructing the lives, burial practices and family relationships of those interred in the cemetery.

The newly discovered tombs form part of a series of excavations conducted in recent years within the royal cemetery of the Ilkhanid dynasty. Earlier archaeological work had identified sections of the cemetery, while investigations carried out last year led to the discovery of the two additional burial chambers.

Constructed between 1302 and 1312 under the rule of Sultan Muhammad Khodabandeh, known as Oljaytu, the Dome of Soltaniyeh was built as the ruler’s mausoleum and is regarded as one of the most important monuments of Persian and Islamic architecture.

Located about 240 kilometers northwest of Tehran in Zanjan province, the octagonal monument is topped by a 50-meter turquoise double-shelled dome, considered the earliest known example of its kind in Iran. The structure was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2005.

UNESCO describes the Mausoleum of Oljaytu as a key monument in the development of Islamic architecture in Central and Western Asia, noting that innovations introduced during the Ilkhanid period, including its double-shell dome and interior decorative techniques, influenced later Timurid architecture.

AM