Iran issues fresh warnings over Israeli military activity and presence in Lebanon

TEHRAN– Iran's senior military leadership on Friday issued a series of warnings to Israel, cautioning against any renewed military activity targeting Iran through neighboring countries and demanding a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

In separate statements, the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters and the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force warned that any hostile actions against Iran or the continued Israeli military presence in Lebanon would carry serious consequences.

The Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters warned against 'the movement of Israeli military aircraft toward Iranian airspace through neighboring countries,' characterizing such activity as a direct threat to the Islamic Republic.

"We consider the movement and presence of military aircraft belonging to the terrorist army of the Zionist regime in the airspace of certain neighboring countries en route to Iran as a dangerous act and a threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran," the headquarters said in a statement.

The military command added that Iran reserves the right to respond to any hostile action, warning that Tehran would not tolerate threats to its national security.

"If the United States is unable to restrain and control the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate any threat against itself and considers responding to these dangerous actions its legitimate right," the statement said.

The warning comes amid continued regional tensions following recent military confrontations involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, with Tehran repeatedly accusing Washington of supporting Israeli military operations against the country.

In a separate statement, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani called on Israel to withdraw from all Lebanese territory, warning that continued occupation would ultimately end in defeat.

Addressing the Israeli regime, Qaani said those inspired by the values of Ashura and the sacrifices of Imam Hussein remain committed to resisting occupation, declaring that "every day is Ashura and every land is Karbala."

He described Lebanon as "a land of resistance and steadfastness, not a playground for occupiers," and warned that Israeli forces would eventually be compelled to leave.

"If the Zionist regime does not withdraw voluntarily, it will be forced to flee in humiliation and defeat," Qaani said.

The IRGC commander also referred to the late Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and his landmark speech delivered in Bint Jbeil following Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000. Qaani said the promise made by Nasrallah at that time remains valid, expressing confidence that any future confrontation would produce a similar outcome for Israel.

The statements underscore Tehran's continued support for the regional resistance front and reaffirm Iran's position that it will respond decisively to perceived threats against its sovereignty while backing resistance movements confronting Israeli military operations in the region.

