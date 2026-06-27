Tehran, Muscat decide to form a joint committee to implement provisions of customs agreement

TEHRAN- The heads of customs of Iran and Oman, on the sidelines of the World Customs Organization summit, emphasized the operationalization of the provisions of the agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters and proposed the formation of a joint committee regarding the implementation of the agreement's provisions.

According to IRNA from Iran's Customs Administration, Foroud Asgari, Deputy Minister of Economy and head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, and Said bin Khamis al-Ghaithi, head of the Royal Customs of Oman, in a bilateral meeting, emphasized increasing and expanding customs cooperation in line with the provisions of the signed agreement in customs fields.

The proposal to conduct study visits to customs offices and ports of destination and origin, as well as holding periodic meetings between the customs administrations of the two countries, were among the topics reviewed in this meeting.

Other topics discussed in this meeting included the development of mutual cooperation and exchange of experiences in the field of combating smuggling and customs violations, and holding continuous joint meetings between customs managers of the two countries for maximum coordination to facilitate trade.

Holding joint meetings to exchange educational experiences, given the establishment of the World Customs Organization Regional Training Center (RTC) in the Islamic Republic of Iran's Customs Administration, was one of the points raised by Iran's Customs in this meeting.

Iran and Oman signed 18 memoranda of understanding in various fields during the official two-day visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Muscat in May 2025.

The agreements, signed on the sidelines of the Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting, aimed to deepen ties in multiple sectors, including legal, economic, political, cultural, educational, health, defense, media, technology, energy, and mining.

In a symbolic gesture highlighting cultural and historical bonds, officials from both nations also unveiled a commemorative joint postage stamp.

President Pezeshkian arrived in Muscat on May 27 at the official invitation of Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Following a formal welcoming ceremony at Muscat International Airport, Pezeshkian held a meeting with Oman’s Sultan. The visit continued with a joint session between high-ranking delegations from both countries.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian said that Iran is ready to boost cooperation with Oman in all fields, adding that the two countries possess capabilities that can be employed for the well-being and progress of the two nations as well as that of other regional nations.

“We are ready to do whatever is within our capability for the dignity and greatness of Muslims. Each of us has capacities that can be employed for the well-being and progress of one another and of other nations in the region,” Pezeshkian said.

Sultan Haitham also welcomed closer ties, saying that he agrees that if the avenues for business activities are opened, the two countries “will witness a significant leap in the bilateral relations.”

“The relations between Iranian and Omani ports must be developed, and the rail capacity from northern to southern Iran is of great commercial importance to us,” he said, adding that more support is needed for cooperation in the energy sector.

EF/MA