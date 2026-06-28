Qalibaf: Iran seriously pursuing an end to Israel's war on Lebanon

TEHRAN — Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf announced on Sunday that Tehran is vigorously pursuing an end to the war in Lebanon, the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty, and the unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories, describing these objectives as central to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed with the United States.

In a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart, Qalibaf said that ending the war in Lebanon and preserving the country's territorial integrity were among the most critical issues raised during last week's negotiations in Switzerland, which was held with the U.S. in the presence of Pakistani and Qatari mediators. He noted that Iranian negotiators had pointed to serious violations of the first provision of the Islamabad MoU, which led to an agreement to establish a trilateral conflict control unit comprising Iran, the United States, and Lebanon to monitor the provision's implementation.

"Our objective is to end the war in Lebanon, enable displaced persons to return to their homes, end the occupation, and secure the withdrawal of the Zionist regime from Lebanese territory," Qalibaf said. "We are pursuing this matter with seriousness."

The Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, responded by affirming that Iran's efforts in Switzerland serve the interests of the Lebanese people, but cautioned that the Zionist enemy is attempting to circumvent the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty under the Islamabad framework through alternative channels. He described the separate agreement between Lebanon and the Zionist regime signed last week as a conspiracy and a sedition, quoting Imam Ali: "Sedition is worse than killing."

The exchange came as Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reiterated Tehran's position on Lebanon's sovereignty, calling for a clear timetable for Israel's unconditional withdrawal from occupied areas. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Baghaei said the Islamic Republic considers the protection of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity—along with the dignity and security of all Lebanese citizens—to be a "fundamental prerequisite for any sustainable agreement."

Baghaei emphasized that Iran's position is rooted in the United Nations Charter and international law, and that this approach had shaped Tehran's demands during both the April ceasefire understanding and the June memorandum. He urged Washington to compel Israel to halt all acts of aggression and called for the prompt establishment of a withdrawal timetable.

The statements followed the signing of a 14-point framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon’s government in Washington, which requires Israel to leave Lebanese territories only after the disarmament of Hezbollah, a Resistance group analysts believe possesses more military power than Lebanon’s army.

Since March 2, when Israel launched its latest aggression against Lebanon, at least 4,246 people have been killed and 12,190 wounded, according to Lebanese authorities. Hezbollah has continued military operations against Israeli forces, maintaining that resistance remains necessary as long as occupation persists.



