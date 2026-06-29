Iran and Oman hold first Hormuz committee talks as sovereignty push intensifies

TEHRAN - Iran and Oman convened for the inaugural session of their newly formed joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz, with talks centering on the strategic waterway’s long-term administration.

The announcement came Monday from Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, who posted on X that the meeting took place during his visit to Muscat. Oman was represented by Abdulaziz al-Hinai, the sultanate’s minister of state for foreign affairs.

According to Gharibabadi, the two delegations examined both pressing matters related to the strait and its broader governance framework going forward.

Iran moved to close the passage to adversaries and their affiliates after the latest wave of unprovoked U.S.-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic. The country subsequently imposed tighter navigational controls following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a continued naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports—a measure that was deemed illegal and in violation of the ceasefire terms brokered on April 7.

A memorandum of understanding, mediated by Pakistan, was recently signed between Tehran and Washington in an effort to resolve the cycle of hostilities. Its fifth clause explicitly affirms Iran’s sovereignty over the strategic chokepoint.

Since the onset of the aggression, Iran and Oman have engaged in discussions on the strait’s future administration, rooted in the littoral states’ sovereign prerogatives.

“During the meeting, in addition to reviewing current issues concerning the Strait, we exchanged views on its future management within the framework of the fifth clause of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and the sovereign rights of the littoral states,” Gharibabadi stated.

The session follows a joint statement issued on June 22 after a visit to Muscat by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. In that declaration, Oman and Iran jointly underscored that any arrangements pertaining to the Strait of Hormuz must fully uphold the sovereignty and sovereign entitlements of both coastal nations.