TEHRAN – Iran’s political and cultural elite gathered Sunday to unveil a commemorative volume honoring Martyr Dr. Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, the former foreign minister assassinated on April 9 in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike on his Tehran residence.

The 432-page memorial book, Jamal-e Kamal (“The Beauty of Kamal”), compiles documents, personal reminiscences, and interviews with leading Iranian figures. Published jointly by the Iran Cultural and Press Institute and IRNA, it stands as a testament to one of the most influential diplomats in modern Iranian history.

At the ceremony, former Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif called Kharrazi the pioneer of public diplomacy in Iran's Foreign Ministry. Zarif said Kharrazi worked to correct global misperceptions about Iran and was deeply committed to improving the country's international image.

"He was one of the world's bravest leaders," Zarif said. "The Iranian nation is mourning his loss, and his absence will be felt in every field."

IRNA CEO Hossein Jaberi Ansari described Kharrazi as "a symbol of forgotten virtues," praising his humility, intellectual discipline, and Islamic values.

Kharrazi also headed the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations. His assassination was part of a broader U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran that began in late February. Kharrazi's killing is seen as an act of state terrorism and a clear attempt to destabilize the Islamic Republic of Iran and undermine its sovereignty—including its nuclear rights.