Mehran emerges as Iran's western logistics powerhouse

TEHRAN- The Mehran border crossing, located in Iran's Ilam Province just 85 kilometers from the provincial capital, is undergoing a rapid transformation from a routine customs point into a strategic logistics and trade hub.

Newly released data for the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 21-June 20) paints a compelling picture of this ascent, with the crossing recording $150 million in exports—a 37% surge compared to the same period last year—despite prevailing economic headwinds.

Over 524,000 tons of goods moved through Mehran during these three months, ranging from agricultural produce and construction materials to ceramics, steel rebar, live fish, and tiles. This diverse export basket underscores the breadth of Iran's industrial and agricultural capacity, while the 54% rise in provincial customs revenue, exceeding 375 billion tomans, signals robust fiscal returns.

Even more telling is the 90% jump in transit cargo volumes, with more than 23,000 freight trucks passing through—confirming Mehran as the busiest commercial artery between Iran and Iraq.

This momentum is no short-term spike. Last year, total exports via Mehran surpassed $1.318 billion, placing it among the country's top export terminals.

Its strategic location—roughly 150 kilometers from Baghdad and within easy reach of major Iraqi markets—gives it an inherent advantage over other border crossings.

The recent inclusion of Mehran within a Free Zone framework has opened new horizons. Authorities are now fast-tracking customs digitization, expanding warehousing and cold-storage facilities, and upgrading road networks to attract export-oriented manufacturing.

With streamlined procedures and improved logistics infrastructure, the crossing is poised to handle significantly higher volumes in the coming years.

As trade integration with Iraq deepens, Mehran is steadily shedding its peripheral status and emerging as a central node in Iran's non-oil export strategy—one that promises sustainable growth, job creation, and a stronger competitive foothold in one of the region's most lucrative markets.