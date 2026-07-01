Iran vows justice for Leader's assassination

TEHRAN — Iran's top security official has vowed that those responsible for the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and other Iranian martyrs will face justice, reiterating Tehran's determination to pursue accountability for 'one of the gravest crimes in the country's contemporary history.'

In a message released on Wednesday, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr said the pursuit of justice for Ayatollah Khamenei's assassination remains an open and irreversible national priority.

"The clenched fist of the martyred Leader at the moment of his martyrdom is the enduring symbol of our national security doctrine," Zolqadr said.

He stressed that those who planned and carried out the attack would ultimately be held accountable.

"The case of avenging the pure blood of the great Khamenei and Iran's oppressed martyrs remains open, and those who ordered and carried out this crime will, in due time—which will not be long—be brought to justice by righteous elements," he said.

Iranian officials have repeatedly maintained that the country will respond to the assassination through 'lawful and decisive measures,' emphasizing that responsibility for the attack cannot be avoided by those involved.

The assassination occurred on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a second large-scale military campaign against the Islamic Republic. The 40-day conflict involved coordinated airstrikes targeting military, governmental, and strategic infrastructure across Iran, resulting in the deaths of senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, culminating in the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Iran has characterized the killing of its Leader as a violation of international law and state sovereignty, accusing Washington and Tel Aviv of carrying out an act of state terrorism. Since the end of the conflict, Iranian officials have consistently pledged that the perpetrators and decision-makers behind the attack will ultimately face justice, while emphasizing that the assassination has further strengthened national unity and reinforced the country's resolve to defend its sovereignty and security.

