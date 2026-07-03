Iran end Jordan's unbeaten run at FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian qualifier

TEHRAN - Iran led for more than 37 minutes and never allowed Jordan to mount a serious response after the opening exchanges, securing a comfortable 49-67 victory on Thursday, 2026, at Prince Hamza Arena in Amman.

This Group C game marked the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, with Iran controlling the tempo from start to finish, fiba.basketball.

The pivotal moment arrived early in the opening quarter. With 7:07 remaining, forward Arsalan Kazemi finished a fast break layup under the basket to tie the game at 2-2. Just over a minute later, with 6:05 left, Mahdi Jafari drove baseline and converted a reverse layup to give Iran a 2-5 lead-a lead they would never relinquish.

During that decisive stretch from 8:36 to 5:30 of the first quarter, Iran outscored Jordan 2-7, dominated the glass with five rebounds, and committed zero turnovers. Jordan, meanwhile, managed just one field goal in five attempts and failed to register an assist or a turnover in that span. Iran’s early composure set the tone for the rest of the game.

Kazemi anchored Iran’s effort on both ends, finishing with 7 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists in 32:04 of action. His 20 index rating and +11 plus/minus underscored how Iran controlled the game whenever he was on the floor.

Guard Mohammadmehdi Heydari provided the main scoring punch, pouring in 17 points to go with 2 rebounds and 4 assists in 28:41. He was highly efficient, knocking down 7-of-11 from two-point range. Wing Mobin Sheikhi added 13 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals in 26:14, connecting on 4-of-9 from deep. Off the bench, Salar Monji contributed 5 points, 7 rebounds, an 11 index rating, and a game-best +20 in just 15:41.

For Jordan, center Ahmad Al Dwairi battled inside for a double-double, tallying 17 points and 11 rebounds in 34:44, along with 1 assist, 1 block, and a 20 index rating. But his efforts were not enough to spark a comeback.

Iran’s biggest run came in the first quarter, when they reeled off seven unanswered points over a span of 1:37 to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 2-7 lead. Kazemi led the charge with 5 points on 2-of-2 shooting and grabbed a rebound during the surge.

Jordan’s largest lead was just 2 points, achieved with 8:36 remaining in the first quarter at 2-0. Iran’s biggest advantage came with 4:37 left in the second quarter, when they pushed the margin to 16-25. Despite holding an early edge, Jordan could not keep pace as Iran steadily widened the gap.

Iran led for 37:07 in a strong and imposing performance, dictating the flow of the game from the early stages. Jordan spent just 1:29 in front, while the score was tied for 1:24.

Iran jumped out to a 11-17 lead after the opening quarter, then extended their advantage to 22-29 at halftime. The visitors broke the game open in the third period, building a double-digit cushion that Jordan never seriously threatened. Although Jordan managed to win the final quarter, Iran’s control was never in doubt as they closed out a comfortable road win.

With this result, Iran demonstrated their ability to dictate the pace and impose their will on the road, taking a significant step forward in Group C of the Asian Qualifiers.