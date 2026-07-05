Iran defeat Syria at 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifier

TEHRAN - Iran have completed the 2-0 sweep over Syria, following the 73-52 victory earlier today at the Prince Hamza stadium in Jordan.

In the process, Team Melli's veteran power forward Arsalan Kazemi mproved upon a personal milestone unlikely to be replicated anytime soon.

Iran have finished their First Round engagements by topping the Group C table with a 5-1 record.

They head into the Second Round facing the likes of Australia, Philippines and New Zealand.