Replacement of oil revenues with mining resources should be pursued: minister

TEHRAN- Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade Seyyed Mohammad Atabak stated that the ministry's outlook is "smart value creation," focusing on securing and modernizing machinery, transforming underground wealth into national economic power, and replacing oil revenues with mining revenues, Mehr News Agency reported.

The full text of the Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade's message is as follows:

Industry and mining are value-creating capacities for the national economy and a powerful arm of the country on the path to self-sufficiency and economic authority. Industry and Mining Day is an opportunity to honor the status of this field while commemorating the memory of the dear martyrs of the imposed American-Zionist war, who, by sacrificing their lives on the production front, built a steel barrier against the enemy's conspiracies.

The coincidence of Industry and Mining National Day with the funeral ceremony for the "martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution" reminds us of the foresight and profound vision of that martyred Imam regarding the country's progress. He always emphasized the necessity of shifting from traditional reliance on oil revenues to replacing them with vast mining capacities.

Now, following his jihadi approach, all activists in this field, with firm resolve and relying on indigenous knowledge, stand on the front line of the economic battle to enhance Iran's share in the global supply chain and meet domestic needs through smart value creation. The Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, understanding the current critical circumstances, places special focus on the reconstruction and modernization of industries by utilizing the capabilities of knowledge-based companies, so that the path to productivity and the use of modern technologies is further paved in line with building a "prosperous Iran".

On the path to achieving sustainable development and economic authority, industry and mining should be regarded not merely as production sectors, but as strategic pillars of national sovereignty.

Today, Iran's industry and mining, possessing a "comprehensive and operational strategic document," have begun a clear and purposeful path—a document drafted with unprecedented participation from all stakeholders, from the government to the private sector and specialized associations, to transform from a theoretical document into an operational, mission-oriented roadmap aligned with the Seventh Development Plan.

In the mining sector, the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade's outlook is "smart value creation," with efforts focused on securing and equipping mining machinery, activating geoscience databases for transparency, facilitating investments, and concentrating on the extraction and processing of rare earth elements and strategic elements, aiming to transform underground wealth into national economic power and replace it with oil.

This year, by operationalizing "leading industry, value-creating mining, and smart trade," we have embarked on the path of smartization, modernization, and global competitiveness, and relying on the perseverance of the indigenous knowledge of activists in this industry, we will move step by step toward achieving our goals.

We hope to have a dynamic industry and leading mining sector relying on national capabilities. I congratulate all private sector activists, industrialists, miners, and specialists in this field on the occasion of Industry and Mining Day, and I pray to Almighty God for dignity and honor on the path to the exaltation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA